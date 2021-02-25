IN CASE YOU MISSED IT–Schedule of Reuters features from this week

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Every week, Reuters journalists produce scores of multimedia features and human-interest stories from around the world.

Feeling angry? The 'Rage Room' opens in Sao Paulo

SAO PAULO, Feb 20 - Feeling frustrated and stressed out? Brazilians now have a place to vent their anger and fury in the newly opened "Rage Room." (BRAZIL-RAGE THERAPY/ (PIX, TV), moved, 264 words)

FOCUS-The cash-flush amateurs hunting game cards, handbags and art

LONDON - Stocks, bonds and commodities? Old hat. Once the preserve of the super-rich, or just the eccentric, all kinds of unusual investments from vintage handbags and shares in fine art to rare Pokemon cards are now the happy hunting ground for stuck-at-home punters. (GLOBAL-INVESTMENT/ALTERNATIVE (FOCUS, PIX), by Elizabeth Howcroft and Tommy Wilkes, 833 words)

Van Gogh painting to be shown in public for first time

PARIS, Feb 24 - A painting of a Paris street scene by Vincent Van Gogh is to be shown to the public for the first time, after spending more than a century behind closed doors in the private collection of a French family. (FRANCE-ART/VAN GOGH (TV, PIX), moved, 326 words)

Gotta catch 'em all: Pandemic sends prices soaring for Pokemon cards

LOS ANGELES, Feb 23 - Pokemon is all grown up, and so are its prices. Two decades after the Japanese trading card game became the biggest thing in schoolyards around the world, Pokemon cards are fetching six figures at auction in a boom that appears to have been fueled by coronavirus pandemic lockdowns. (AUCTION-POKEMON/ (TV, PIX), by Jill Serjeant, 395 words)

Don't mope - move!: German woman becomes TikTok fitness star at 81

BERLIN, Feb 23 - When Germany went into lockdown following the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic last spring, Erika Rischko, now 81 years old, posted her first 12-second video on TikTok in which she danced the popular Cha-Cha Slide line dance with her husband. (GERMANY-FITNESS GRANNY/ (TV, PIX), moved, 203 words)

INSIGHT-In Brazil, an indigenous woman joins Bolsonaro in fight for mining

RAPOSA SERRA DO SOL, Brazil, Feb 24 - Irisnaide Silva is female, Brazilian and indigenous. And for once, in her view, she is being heard. (BRAZIL-ENVIRONMENT/INDIGENOUS (INSIGHT, TV, PIX), by Stephen Eisenhammer, 1446 words)

WIDER IMAGE-Farmers fight back: Making animal feed from a locust plague

Laikipia, KENYA, Feb 22 - Kenya is battling some of the worst locust plagues in decades, but start-up The Bug Picture hopes to transform the pests into profits and bring "hope to the hopeless" whose crops and livelihoods are being destroyed by the insects. (KENYA-LOCUSTS/HARVESTING (PIX, TV), moved, 406 words)

Battered stones of Jerusalem's Western Wall get the full treatment

JERUSALEM, Feb 23 - The ancient stones that make up Jerusalem's Western Wall are showing the scars of weathering from two millennia of scorching sunlight and driving rain. (ISRAEL-ARCHAEOLOGY/WESTERN WALL (TV, PIX), moved, 237 words)

Triumph the koala climbs and runs with prosthetic foot made by Australian dentist

SYDNEY, Feb 22 - Triumph, a male koala born without a foot, has been climbing and running since he was fitted with a prosthetic one made by a neighbourhood dentist, an Australian wildlife carer said on Monday. (AUSTRALIA-WILDLIFE/KOALA (PIX, TV), by Cordelia Hsu, 314 words)

Baarack from the brink: Wild sheep rescued in Australia shorn of 35 kg fleece

Feb 24 - A wild and ailing sheep found in a forest in Australia, named Baarack by rescuers, has yielded a fleece weighing more than 35 kilogrammes - nearly half the weight of an adult kangaroo - after being shorn for the first time in many a year. (AUSTRALIA-SHEEP/ (TV, PIX), by Nur-Azna Sanusi, 226 words)

