India in Australia 2020/21 Scoreboard

Dec 4 (OPTA) - Scoreboard at close of play of 1st t20i between Australia and India on Friday at Canberra, Australia India win by 11 runs India 1st innings Lokesh Rahul c Sean Abbott b Moises Henriques 51 Shikhar Dhawan b Mitchell Starc 1 Virat Kohli c&b Mitchell Swepson 9 Sanju Samson c Mitchell Swepson b Moises Henriques 23 Manish Pandey c Josh Hazlewood b Adam Zampa 2 Hardik Pandya c Steven Smith b Moises Henriques 16 Ravindra Jadeja Not Out 44 Washington Sundar c Sean Abbott b Mitchell Starc 7 Extras 0b 2lb 1nb 0pen 5w 8 Total (20.0 overs) 161-7 Fall of Wickets : 1-11 Dhawan, 2-48 Kohli, 3-86 Samson, 4-90 Pandey, 5-92 Rahul, 6-114 Pandya, 7-152 Sundar Did Not Bat : Chahar, Shami, Natarajan Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex Mitchell Starc 4 0 34 2 8.50 2w Josh Hazlewood 4 0 39 0 9.75 1nb Adam Zampa 4 0 20 1 5.00 Sean Abbott 2 0 23 0 11.50 1w Mitchell Swepson 2 0 21 1 10.50 Moises Henriques 4 0 22 3 5.50 1w ........................................................... Australia 1st innings D'Arcy Short c Hardik Pandya b T Natarajan 34 Aaron Finch c Hardik Pandya b Yuzvendra Chahal 35 Steven Smith c Sanju Samson b Yuzvendra Chahal 12 Glenn Maxwell lbw T Natarajan 2 Moises Henriques lbw Deepak Chahar 30 Matthew Wade c Virat Kohli b Yuzvendra Chahal 7 Sean Abbott Not Out 12 Mitchell Starc b T Natarajan 1 Mitchell Swepson Not Out 12 Extras 0b 4lb 0nb 0pen 1w 5 Total (20.0 overs) 150-7 Fall of Wickets : 1-56 Finch, 2-72 Smith, 3-75 Maxwell, 4-113 Short, 5-122 Wade, 6-126 Henriques, 7-127 Starc Did Not Bat : Zampa, Hazlewood Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex Deepak Chahar 4 0 29 1 7.25 Washington Sundar 4 0 16 0 4.00 Mohammed Shami 4 0 46 0 11.50 T Natarajan 4 0 30 3 7.50 Yuzvendra Chahal 4 0 25 3 6.25 1w ............................ Umpire Shawn Craig Umpire Rodney Tucker Video Paul Wilson Match Referee David Boon