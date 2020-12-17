India in Australia 2020/21 Scoreboard

Dec 17 (OPTA) - Scoreboard at stumps on the first day of 1st test between Australia and India on Thursday at Adelaide, Australia India are 233 for 6 India 1st innings Prithvi Shaw b Mitchell Starc 0 Mayank Agarwal b Pat Cummins 17 Cheteshwar Pujara c Marnus Labuschagne b Nathan Lyon 43 Virat Kohli Run Out Josh Hazlewood 74 Ajinkya Rahane lbw Mitchell Starc 42 Hanuma Vihari lbw Josh Hazlewood 16 Wriddhiman Saha Not Out 9 Ravichandran Ashwin Not Out 15 Extras 2b 7lb 7nb 0pen 1w 17 Total (89.0 overs) 233-6 Fall of Wickets : 1-0 Shaw, 2-32 Agarwal, 3-100 Pujara, 4-188 Kohli, 5-196 Rahane, 6-206 Vihari To Bat : Yadav, Shami, Bumrah Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex Mitchell Starc 19 4 49 2 2.58 Josh Hazlewood 20 6 47 1 2.35 2nb Pat Cummins 19 7 42 1 2.21 1w 3nb Cameron Green 9 2 15 0 1.67 2nb Nathan Lyon 21 2 68 1 3.24 Marnus Labuschagne 1 0 3 0 3.00 ............................. Umpire Bruce Oxenford Umpire Paul Reiffel Video Rodney Tucker Match Referee David Boon