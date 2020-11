BENGALURU, Nov 17 (Reuters) - India has placed private-sector lender Lakshmi Vilas Bank Ltd under a moratorium and has restricted withdrawals of more than 25,000 rupees ($335.80), according to a finance ministry statement on Tuesday.

($1 = 74.4490 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)