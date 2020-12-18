India records 22,890 new coronavirus cases

MUMBAI, Dec 18 (Reuters) - India recorded 22,890 new coronavirus infections, the health ministry said on Friday, taking its overall tally to 20,000 short of the 10-million mark.

India has recorded the world's second-highest number of infections behind the United States, but numbers have dipped steadily since hitting a peak in September. Daily cases were below 30,000 for the fifth straight day on Friday.

Deaths rose by 338, taking the total to 144,789, the health ministry said. (Reporting by Shilpa Jamkhandikar; Editing by Tom Hogue)