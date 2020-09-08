SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

India records highest coronavirus deaths in more than a month

08 Sep 2020 / 12:45 H.

    MUMBAI, Sept 8 (Reuters) - India recorded its highest daily deaths from the coronavirus in more than a month on Tuesday, even as new infections slowed, data from the health ministry showed.

    The health ministry said 1,133 people had died of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the highest since July, taking total mortalities to 72,775. But new daily cases were at 75,809, the lowest in a week.

    India surprassed Brazil on Monday to become the country with the most number of coronavirus cases outside of the United States and has a cumulative caseload of 4.28 million.

    (Reporting by Shilpa Jamkhandikar; Editing by Kim Coghill)

    Did you like this article?

    email blast