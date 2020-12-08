SEARCH
India reports lowest daily rise in coronavirus cases since July 10

08 Dec 2020 / 12:14 H.

    MUMBAI, Dec 8 (Reuters) - India reported 26,567 new coronavirus infections, data from the health ministry showed on Tuesday, the lowest daily increase since July 10, according to a Reuters tally.

    Daily cases have been falling in India since hitting a peak in September. The country has 9.7 million cases, second-highest caseload in the world after the United States.

    Deaths rose by 385, the health ministry said, with the total now at 140,958.

    (Reporting by Shilpa Jamkhandikar in Mumbai; Editing by Tom Hogue)

