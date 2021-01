NEW DELHI, Jan 12 (Reuters) - India's army chief said on Tuesday that he expected talks to lead to an amicable solution to the border crisis with China that escalated last year after a fight in which 20 Indian soldiers were killed.

"I am very hopeful for a positive situation," General Manoj Mukund Naravane told reporters. (Reporting by Devjyot Ghoshal; Editing by Himani Sarkar)