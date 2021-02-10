SEARCH
India's Biological E looking to make 600 mln J&amp;J vaccine shots a year -CEO

10 Feb 2021 / 14:23 H.

    By Krishna N. Das

    NEW DELHI, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Indian pharmaceutical company Biological E Ltd is looking to contract-manufacture roughly 600 million doses of Johnson and Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine candidate annually, Mahima Datla, managing director of the privately-held company said on Wednesday.

    "We are targeting 600 million doses for J&J," said Datla. "This will be in addition to our own product for which we are targeting approximately 1 billion doses." (Reporting by Krishna N. Das; Editing by Euan Rocha)

