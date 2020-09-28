SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

India's coronavirus infections cross 6 million

28 Sep 2020 / 11:50 H.

    BENGALURU, Sept 28 (Reuters) - India's coronavirus case tally topped 6 million after it reported 82,170 new infections in the last 24 hours, data from the health ministry showed on Monday.

    Deaths from COVID-19 rose by 1,039 in the last 24 hours to 95,542, the ministry said, which is 1.6% of total cases.

    Globally, India has the second-highest number of coronavirus cases, behind the United States where infections crossed 7 million last week. (Reporting by Derek Francis in Bengaluru; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

    Did you like this article?

    email blast