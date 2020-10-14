SEARCH
India's coronavirus infections rise to 7.24 million

14 Oct 2020 / 12:03 H.

    BENGALURU, Oct 14 (Reuters) - India's tally of coronavirus infections rose by 63,509 in the last 24 hours to stand at 7.24 million on Wednesday, health ministry data showed.

    Deaths from COVID-19 infections rose by 730 to 110,586, the ministry said.

    India crossed the 7 million mark on Sunday, adding a million cases in just 13 days. It has the world's second-highest tally after the United States, where the figure is nearing 8 million. (Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

