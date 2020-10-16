India's coronavirus infections rise to 7.4 million

BENGALURU, Oct 16 (Reuters) - India's tally of coronavirus infections stood at 7.37 million on Friday, having risen by 63,371 in the last 24 hours, health ministry data showed.

Deaths from COVID-19 infections rose by 895 to 112,161, the ministry said.

India crossed the 7-million mark on Sunday, adding a million cases in just 13 days. It has the world's second-highest tally after the United States, where the figure is nearing 8 million. (Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)