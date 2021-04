NEW DELHI, April 1 (Reuters) - India reported 72,330 new COVID-19 infections overnight, data from the health ministry showed on Thursday, the highest since Oct. 11.

India's overall caseload stood at 12.22 million, making it the third-most affected globally, behind the United States and Brazil.

The country reported 459 deaths, taking the total to 162,927, the data showed. (Reporting by Nivedita Bhattacharjee and Neha Arora; Editing by Tom Hogue)