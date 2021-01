NEW DELHI, Jan 12 (Reuters) - India's Supreme Court on Tuesday temporarily paused the implementation of new agricultural laws that have led to widespread protests from farmers.

The court will form a committee to hear farmers' grievances against the laws, Chief Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde said during a hearing. (Reporting by Suchitra Mohanty Writing by Alasdair Pal; Editing by Andrew Heavens)