India's total coronavirus infections cross 9 million

BENGALURU, Nov 20 (Reuters) - India crossed the grim milestone of 9 million coronavirus cases, with 45,882 new infections recorded in the last 24 hours, the health ministry said on Friday.

India is only the second country to cross 9 million coronavirus infections, after the United States, but cases have slowed down in the country after hitting a peak in September.

Deaths rose by 584, with the total now at 132,162, the health ministry said.

Government officials and experts have warned that the country could still see a spike after the festival of Diwali was celebrated this month.

