SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

INDIA'S TRADE MINISTER SAYS FARMER AGITATION HAS BEEN TAKEN OVER BY LEFTISTS, MAOISTS

12 Dec 2020 / 16:14 H.

    INDIA'S TRADE MINISTER SAYS FARMER AGITATION HAS BEEN TAKEN OVER BY LEFTISTS, MAOISTS

    Did you like this article?

    email blast