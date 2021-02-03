India says celebrities' comments on farm protests irresponsible

NEW DELHI, Feb 3 (Reuters) - India slammed international celebrities on Wednesday for making comments in support of protesting farmers as inaccurate and irresponsible and said vested interest groups were trying to build opinion against the country.

U.S. singer Rihanna, climate change activist Greta Thunberg and U.S. lawyer and activist Meena Harris, the niece of Vice-President Kamala Harris, made comments on social media drawing attention to the plight of farmers who have been on a months-long campaign against reforms.

"Before rushing to comment on such matters, we would urge that the facts be ascertained, and a proper understanding of the issues at hand be undertaken," the Indian foreign ministry said. (Reporting by Sanjeev Miglani; Editing by Himani Sarkar)