India weighing Russian offer for Sputnik-V vaccine trial, manufacturing - official

08 Sep 2020 / 19:48 H.

    BENGALURU, Sept 8 (Reuters) - India has received an offer from Russia to conduct a trial and manufacture its "Sputnik-V" COVID-19 vaccine, with several Indian companies currently studying the proposal, an Indian government official said on Tuesday.

    "The government of India attaches great importance to this offer of partnership from a friend," said V. K. Paul, member of the Indian federal government think-tank NITI Aayog.

    The outcome of discussions on the offer were expected soon, he added. (Reporting by Derek Francis in Bengaluru; editing by David Evans)

