Indians' DeShields returns from COVID-19 absence

Delino DeShields Jr. worked out with the Cleveland Indians on Saturday after being away from the team due to testing positive for the coronavirus.

The Indians revealed on July 3 -- with DeShields' permission -- that the 27-outfielder was in quarantine away from the club.

He has since tested negative twice and was cleared to participate in the workout at Progressive Field.

"Delino actually came out today with the early group and started his workouts," Cleveland manager Terry Francona told reporters during a Zoom conference call. "He just hit in the cage and then he did some running ...

"He's been bottled up for close to three weeks, so it's gonna take a little while to get him back rolling. Today was the first day of (him) back on the field so that was good to see."

DeShields was acquired from the Texas in the offseason deal that included Cleveland sending two-time Cy Young Award winner Corey Kluber to the Rangers.

DeShields has a .246 career average in five major league seasons, all with the Rangers. The speedster has 106 stolen bases, 18 homers and 126 RBIs in 539 games.

