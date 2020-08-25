Indians manager Francona out another three games

Because of continued problems with a gastrointestinal issue, Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona will miss this week's three-game series against the Minnesota Twins.

Francona, 61, already has missed 17 games this season as he tries to address a medical condition that reportedly has bothered him for a year.

First-base coach Sandy Alomar Jr. will continue to be the interim manager while Francona is out.

It is a key midseason series for the Indians, who entered Monday's game with a 17-11 record. Armed with one of the best pitching staffs in baseball, the Indians were 1 1/2 games behind the Twins at the outset of the series.

Francona's most recent procedure to address his medical issues was Friday.

