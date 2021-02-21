Indians' Shane Bieber reports to camp after COVID-19 bout

Cleveland Indians ace Shane Bieber reported to spring training Saturday in Goodyear, Ariz., following a bout with COVID-19.

The reigning American League Cy Young Award winner experienced mild symptoms after recently testing positive for the coronavirus. Bieber, 25, was medically cleared before joining his fellow pitchers and catchers at camp.

"The ACE is back in the building," the team posted Saturday on Twitter along with a brief video.

The right-hander dominated during the shortened 2020 season, leading the majors with eight wins (tied with Yu Darvish), a 1.63 ERA and 122 strikeouts in 77 1/3 innings.

Bieber is 34-14 with a 3.32 ERA and 499 strikeouts in 406 1/3 innings since making his debut with Cleveland in 2018.

