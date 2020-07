JAKARTA, July 17 (Reuters) - Indonesia on Friday reported 1,462 new coronavirus infections, bringing total cases to 83,130, its Health Ministry said.

The number of fatalities from COVID-19 rose by 84 on Friday to 3,957, ministry official Achmad Yurianto said.

(Reporting by Nilufar Rizki, Stanley Widianto Writing by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Martin Petty)