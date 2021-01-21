Indonesia aims to start general public COVID-19 vaccinations late April to May

Jan 21 (Reuters) - Indonesia plans to start giving the general public COVID-19 vaccinations sometime between late April to May, health minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin said on Thursday.

"(Vaccinations) will happen for 1.4 million health between January to February, after that 17 million public workers will be vaccinated, then we will provide vaccines for 25 million seniors," he told a forum, adding he hoped by May or the end of April Indonesia could start vaccinating the general public. (Reporting by Tabita Diela Writing by Fanny Potkin Editing by Ed Davies)