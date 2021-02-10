Indonesia crash investigator says autothrottle problems on Sriwijaya Air plane

JAKARTA, Feb 10 (Reuters) - The flight data recorder from the Sriwijaya Air plane that crashed last month killing 62 people showed problems with the autothrottle system that controls engine power automatically, Indonesia's air accident investigator said on Wednesday.

When the plane reached 8,150 feet (2,484 m) after take-off, the left throttle lever moved back while the right lever stayed in its original position, National Transportation Safety Committee (KNKT) investigator Nurcayho Utomo said.

The plane eventually rolled and then entered a dive into the Java Sea, he said.

"What we know is the left autothrottle moved backward," Utomo told reporters. "We don't know if it's broken or not, but it's an anomaly because the left moved far back, the right did not as though it was stuck." (Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy and Bernadette Christina Munthe Writing by Jamie Freed Editing by Ed Davies)