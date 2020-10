JAKARTA, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Indonesia on Thursday reported 4,411 new coronavirus infections, taking its tally to 349,160, passing the Philippines with the highest case number in Southeast Asia.

Indonesia also reported 112 new COVID-19 deaths, with total fatalities reaching 12,268. The Philippines had recorded 348,698 cases and 6,497 deaths as of Thursday. (Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Martin Petty)