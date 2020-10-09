SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

INDONESIA PRESIDENT SAYS DISAGREEMENT TOWARD NEW JOBS LAW CAN BE BROUGHT TO CONSTITUTIONAL COURT

09 Oct 2020 / 19:27 H.

    INDONESIA PRESIDENT SAYS DISAGREEMENT TOWARD NEW JOBS LAW CAN BE BROUGHT TO CONSTITUTIONAL COURT

    Did you like this article?

    email blast