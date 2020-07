July 13 (Reuters) - Indonesia reported 1,282 new coronavirus cases on Monday, bringing the total count to 76,981, Health Ministry official Achmad Yurianto told a televised news briefing. Deaths from the COVID-19 rose by 50 on Monday, he said, bringing the total in the Southeast Asian nation to 3,656, the highest in East Asia outside China. (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki and Stanley Widianto; Editing by Alex Richardson)