JAKARTA, July 22 (Reuters) - Indonesia reported on Wednesday 139 new deaths from the coronavirus, the country's highest daily increase and bringing the total number of fatalities to 4,459, data from the country's Health Ministry website showed. The number of infections rose by 1,882 to bring the total number to 91,751 in Indonesia, which has the most confirmed cases in East Asia. (Reporting by Stanley Widianto Writing by Fransiska Nangoy Editing by Ed Davies)