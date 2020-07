JAKARTA, July 4 (Reuters) - Indonesia reported 1,447 new coronavirus infections on Saturday, Health Ministry official Achmad Yurianto said, taking the southeast Asian nation's tally to 62,142, while 53 more deaths took its toll to 3,089. (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki and Heru Asprihanto; Writing by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)