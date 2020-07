JAKARTA, July 26 (Reuters) - Indonesia reported 1,492 new coronavirus infections on Sunday, bringing the total tally to 98,778, data from the country's Health Ministry website showed. The number of deaths in the Southeast Asian nation related to COVID-19 rose by 67, bringing the total to 4,781, the data showed. (Reporting by Fathin Ungku and Agustinus Beo Da Costa; Editing by Sam Holmes)