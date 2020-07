JAKARTA, July 21 (Reuters) - Indonesia on Tuesday reported 1,655 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of infections to 89,869, according to official data released by the government.

The number of fatalities due to COVID-19 rose by 81 on Tuesday to reach a total of 4,320, the data showed, while 48,466 people have recovered from the virus. (Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe Writing by Fransiska Nangoy Editing by Ed Davies)