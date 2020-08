JAKARTA, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Indonesia reported 1,821 new coronavirus cases on Monday, bringing its infection total to 141,370, data from government's COVID-19 task force showed.

The Southeast Asian country also added 57 new deaths, taking its fatalities to 6,207, the highest coronavirus death toll in Southeast Asia. (Reporting by Agustinus Beo Da Costa; Writing by Kate Lamb; Editing by Martin Petty)