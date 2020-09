JAKARTA, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Indonesia reported 2,880 new coronavirus infections and 105 more coronavirus-related deaths on Monday, data issued by the country's COVID-19 task force showed.

It was the lowest rise in daily infections in six days and brought the Southeast Asian country's total cases to 196,989, while fatalities rose to 8,130. (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki and Stanley Widianto; Writing by Gayatri Suroyo Editing by Ed Davies)