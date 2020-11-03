Indonesia reports 2,973 new coronavirus cases, 102 deaths

JAKARTA, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Indonesia reported 2,973 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, taking the total number of infections to 418,375, data from the country's health ministry showed.

It also reported 102 additional deaths, taking the total number of fatalities to 14,146.

The Indonesia Medical Association (IDI) said earlier on Tuesday that 161 doctors, including nine dentists, had died from the virus in the March-October period.