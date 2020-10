JAKARTA Oct 31 (Reuters) - Indonesia reported 3,143 new coronavirus infections on Saturday, taking the country's total to 410,088, according to the health ministry website.

There were also 87 new deaths, bringing the total number of fatalities to 13,869.

Indonesia has recorded the highest number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in Southeast Asia. (Reporting by Maikel Jefriando, writing by Fanny Potkin; editing by Jane Wardell)