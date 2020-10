JAKARTA, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Indonesia reported 3,267 new coronavirus infections on Monday, the smallest daily rise since Sept. 14, and 91 new deaths, data from the country's coronavirus taskforce showed.

The new infections brought the total number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 336,716, while the death tally rose to 11,935. (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki Editing by Ed Davies)