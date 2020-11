JAKARTA, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Indonesia reported 3,356 new coronavirus infections on Wednesday, taking its total number of cases to 421,731, data from the country's COVID-19 task force showed.

There were 113 more deaths reported, taking total fatalities to 14,259. As of Wednesday, 353,282 people had recovered from the virus in Indonesia, it said. (Reporting by Stanley Widianto and Nilufar Rizki; Writing by Fathin Ungku; Editing by Martin Petty)