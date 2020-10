JAKARTA, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Indonesia reported 3,565 new coronavirus infections on Thursday, taking the total to 404,048, data from the country's health ministry showed.

The data also showed 89 additional deaths, bringing total fatalities to 13,701. Indonesia's cases and deaths from COVID-19 are the most in Southeast Asia. (Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe; Writing by Kate Lamb; Editing by Martin Petty)