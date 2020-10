JAKARTA, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Indonesia reported 3,602 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, bringing the total number of infections to 368,842, data from the country's health ministry showed.

There were also 117 new deaths caused by the virus, the data showed, bringing the total number of fatalities to 12,734.

(Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Writing by Fathin Ungku Editing by Ed Davies)