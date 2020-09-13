SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

INDONESIA REPORTS 3,636 NEW CORONAVIRUS INFECTIONS, 73 NEW DEATHS -HEALTH MINISTRY DATA

13 Sep 2020 / 18:16 H.

    INDONESIA REPORTS 3,636 NEW CORONAVIRUS INFECTIONS, 73 NEW DEATHS -HEALTH MINISTRY DATA

    Did you like this article?

    email blast