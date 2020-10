JAKARTA, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Indonesia on Tuesday reported 4,056 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of infections to 311,176, data from the country's COVID-19 task force showed.

Meanwhile, the number of deaths rose by 121, the highest daily increase since Sept. 30, to take the tally of fatalities to 11,374, the data showed. (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki, Bernadette Christina Munthe Writing by Fransiska Nangoy Editing by Ed Davies)