JAKARTA, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Indonesia reported 4,094 new coronavirus infections on Friday, taking the total number of cases to 324,658, official data from the country's COVID-19 task force showed.

It also reported 97 new deaths from the virus, taking the total number of fatalities to 11,677 (Reporting by Tabita Diela; Writing by Fathin Ungku; Editing by Toby Chopra)