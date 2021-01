JAKARTA, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Indonesia reported on Friday a record daily number of new COVID-19 cases for the third successive day with 10,617 infections, bringing the total to over 800,000, data from the country's COVID-19 tadk force showed.

The Southeast Asia biggest country also reported 233 new COVID-19 deaths, taking that total to 23,753. (Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy, Stanley Widianto; editing by John Stonestreet)