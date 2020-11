JAKARTA, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Indonesia reported a new daily record high of 5,828 new coronavirus infections and 169 deaths on Friday, data from its COVID-19 task force showed.

The latest figures brought total case numbers to 522,581 and coronavirus-related deaths to 16,521, both the highest in Southeast Asia.

