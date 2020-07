JAKARTA, July 20 (Reuters) - Indonesia reported on Monday its second-highest daily increase in coronavirus-related deaths with 96 fatalities, a day after registering a record daily jump in deaths, data presented by health ministry official Achmad Yurianto showed.

The country also reported 1,693 new coronavirus infections, taking the total to 88,214, the highest in East Asia, with a total of 4,239 deaths. (Reporting by Stanley Widianto and Gayatri Suroyo Editing by Ed Davies)