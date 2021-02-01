Indonesia urges all parties in Myanmar to follow democratic principles

JAKARTA, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Indonesia on Monday urged all parties in Myanmar to adhere to democratic principles and constitutional government after the military seized power and detained members of the democratically elected government of Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi.

"Indonesia also underscores that all electoral differences be addressed in accordance with available legal mechanisms," the foreign ministry said in a statement, calling for self-restraint and for Myanmar to observe the principles of the charter of the regional grouping ASEAN. (Reporting by Stanley Widianto; Editing by Ed Davies)