Industry says $6 to $18 per dose is reasonable price for COVID-19 vaccine

BRUSSELS, Sept 22 (Reuters) - A senior pharmaceutical industry official said on Tuesday that a price range between 5 and 15 euros ($6 to $18) per dose was reasonable for COVID-19 vaccines. A price between 5 and 15 euros a dose "is a reasonable price for a vaccine," Sue Middleton, President of the Executive Board, of Vaccines Europe told a hearing in the EU Parliament.

Vaccines Europe represents big pharmaceutical companies. ($1 = 0.8522 euros) (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio, editing by Louise Heavens)