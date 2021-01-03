Ingram, Williamson power Pelicans over Raptors

Brandon Ingram scored 31 points and Zion Williamson added 21 as the host New Orleans Pelicans completed a season-series sweep of the Toronto Raptors with a 120-116 victory Saturday night.

Eric Bledsoe added 19 points and 10 assists, Steven Adams had 13 points and 10 rebounds and Lonzo Ball scored 13 for the Pelicans, who defeated the host Raptors 113-99 in their season opener last month.

Fred VanVleet scored 27, Chris Boucher added 24, OG Anunody had 17, Kyle Lowry had 16 and Normal Powell 12 to lead Toronto. Pascal Siakam returned to the Raptors lineup after a one-game benching for disciplinary reasons and had 10 points but fouled out with 8:30 remaining.

New Orleans had a 101-89 lead with 8:30 remaining before Toronto started to rally.

Anunody converted a three-point play and he and Norman Powell made back-to-back 3-pointers to pull Toronto within 109-108.

Ingram made one of two free throws before VanVleet made a 3-pointer that gave the Raptors a 111-110 lead.

Adams made one of two free throws before Lowry's layup gave Toronto a 113-111 lead with 2:47 left.

Ingram tied the score by making two free throws, then Bledose made a 3-pointer to give New Orleans a 116-113 lead with 42 seconds left.

After Anunody made one of two free throws, Ingram made two free throws with 12 seconds left.

The Raptors led by five points at the halftime, but the Pelicans tied the score three times early in the third quarter.

Bledsoe broke the third tie by making two free throws. There were two lead exchanges and another tie by the mid-point of the third quarter.

Williamson made two free throws and Steven Adams hit a jumper to give New Orleans a four-point lead.

Toronto briefly regained a one-point lead, but Josh Hart's 3-pointer put the Pelicans ahead and Bledsoe beat the buzzer to extend the lead to 87-82 at the end of the third quarter.

This game started a four-game home-stand for New Orleans, which played four of its first five games on the road, over the next seven days.

