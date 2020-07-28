Initial hearing of ex-Pemex boss scheduled for Tuesday morning

MEXICO CITY, July 27 (Reuters) - An initial court hearing into corruption charges against Emilio Lozoya, the former boss of Mexican state oil firm Petroleos Mexicanos, is scheduled for 9 a.m. local time on Tuesday, an official for Mexico's judicial authorities said.

Lozoya, who was chief executive of the firm known as Pemex from 2012 to 2016 under Mexico's former president, Enrique Pena Nieto, faces a raft of accusations ranging from accepting bribes to money laundering. Lozoya has denied wrongdoing. nL2N2EP054] (Reporting by Dave Graham)