INSTANT VIEW 2-Biden to pick ex-Fed chair Yellen for Treasury secretary -WSJ

NEW YORK, Nov 23 (Reuters) - U.S. President-elect Joe Biden plans to nominate former Federal Reserve Chairwoman Janet Yellen to become the next Treasury secretary, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the decision.

The S&P 500 extended gains and the U.S. dollar index dipped on the news.

COMMENTS:

MICHAEL ANTONELLI, MARKET STRATEGIST AT BAIRD IN MILWAUKEE "I'm excited that we will get the first female Treasury Secretary in the history of our great nation. Yellen is very capable, proven in her time as Fed chair, and brings deep, meaningful insight into how markets and the economy work to such an important position. We saw markets uptick when the decision was announced, so I believe they are more than happy with the choice. It's a really solid choice in my opinion."

JAKE DOLLARHIDE, CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, LONGBOW ASSET MANAGEMENT, TULSA, OKLAHOMA

"It's a shrewd safe pick. It takes the risk off the table that he was going to suggest Elizabeth Warren."

"Yellen had an impeccable record at the Fed ... She replaced a rockstar, Ben Bernanke and appeared to do that effortlessly."

"A known commodity in a uncertain situation is a potential boon for the market," he said. "The Treasury is probably more important than Congress in getting the next stimulus package through. This removes a huge roadblock."

"It's continuing to trade in vaccine news but it's a nice change up for the market. Its something more tangible, the Treasury Secretary."

JUSTIN HOOGENDOORN, HEAD OF FIXED INCOME STRATEGY, PIPER SANDLER, CHICAGO

"The initial reaction is positive. She's got a ton of experience. Who wouldn't feel comfortable with her at the helm?"

"She certainly knows her way around and it would just be interesting because obviously that's a more political-type position than her role at the Fed. But certainly, the economic recovery is going to be the most important thing she does."

JOHN DOYLE, VICE PRESIDENT OF DEALING AND TRADING, TEMPUS, WASHINGTON, DC

"I think she is a great pick. She was the first women head of the Fed and will be the first woman Treasury Secretary."

"I think she will bring great stability to the post. She held leadership positions in crisis before and performed well,"

"I think she will , make a strong push for fiscal stimulus to compliment the Fed."

"Overall, her appointment would be seen as slightly dollar negative as more aggressive stimulus could cause treasury yields to rise. However, with the GOP likely to hold the Senate, there will be handcuffs on what the Biden administration can get pushed through."

KARL SCHAMOTTA, CHIEF MARKET STRATEGIST, CAMBRIDGE GLOBAL PAYMENTS, TORONTO

"Yellen's appointment augurs well for the global economy and financial markets - in bringing a consensus-driven and business friendly approach to the role, she is well-placed to negotiate a fraught political landscape and deliver more stimulus spending. This should weaken the threat environment and push investors further out along the risk curve - directing flows into higher risk currencies and away from the dollar. " (Compiled by the Finance & Markets Breaking News team)